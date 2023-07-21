Cowboys Greats rub shoulders with locals

This exciting collaboration between OTML and the Cowboys demonstrates the company's dedication to strengthening its ties with the local communities.

Cooper and Morgan, both esteemed figures in the rugby league world, played pivotal roles in the Cowboys' historic grand final victory during the 2015 Australian National Rugby League Premiership. They have also represented Queensland in numerous State of Origin clashes and donned the green and gold jersey for Australia in various representative squads, including the Prime Ministers XIII and Kangaroos.

Currently, Cooper serves as the Head of Commercial Partnerships at the North Queensland Cowboys, while Morgan fulfills the roles of Cowboys Ambassador and Business Development Manager at Corpay. Their visit to Tabubil exemplifies the Cowboys' commitment to engaging with communities and making a positive impact beyond the rugby field.

During their stay, both legends undertook a series of visits to local schools, including Finalbin, Wangbin, Migalsim, and Sisimakam. They also visited Tabubil Secondary, and Tabubil International School. They conducted inspirational rugby league clinics, emphasizing the importance of education, healthy lifestyles, and provided invaluable insights into the lives of professional rugby league players.

Beyond their interactions with students, they also visited the Mine Operations and Tabubil Hospital, extending their support to OTML trainees participating in the Graduate Development Scheme, Preferred Area Development, and Apprenticeship Programs. These initiatives aimed to inspire and unite the local communities, fostering a sense of pride and encouragement.

Speaking about the impact of rugby league on his life, Cooper said, "There's a lot of life lessons in rugby league, it taught me all the things about the messages that were delivered to the schools and communities and it's all about being healthy, looking after yourself, respecting yourself and others, getting your sleep right, turning up on time, and respecting your elders. While my parents taught me that, rugby league really taught me that."

Morgan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome from the community, saying, "I am very humbled that we have been able to be up here. The community has welcomed us with open arms and it's been a great time. I hope all the messaging we did try to get across on behalf of OTML was well received."

Jeffrey Innes, Chairman of the OTML Board, played a crucial role in rekindling the partnership with the Cowboys, which first began with a visit back in 2013.

"The longevity of the mine is paramount to the future of our children in towns and communities down the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) corridor. These are the children that become the professionals, apprentices, and operators, and if we can give them something to cheer and aspire to, then I am one hundred percent behind it," said Mr. Innes.