Bomana Prisoners Receive Help

World Vision is one of the partners of NCDPHA in the delivery of health services in National Capital District.

Prison Acting Commanding officer, Dimon Gah thanked the NCDPHA and the World Vision for the items, saying donations of these will make a big difference for inmates. The donation included soap, sanitizers and facemasks.

At this stage, there are 600 prisoners at Bomana who are divided into different categories, including juvenile and women.

Upon receiving the donation together with leaders of the different groups in the prison, Mr Gah said assistance like this makes a lot of difference for the detainees.

He said there had been awareness conducted on COVID-19 for the detainees and the staff, followed by the launch of the vaccine rollout. Despite the rollout, the prisoners are yet to be vaccinated.

NCDPHA health promotion officer Rhonda Tisap confirmed that her team involved in bringing the vaccine to the prison needed approval by the management.

She said it would involve doctors and health workers and part of the vaccination process required the observation of those vaccinated after the injection to ensure they did not develop any side effects before being released.

The prisoners were also encouraged by World Vision staff to adhere to the Niupela Pasin measures such as wearing of mask and washing of hands with soap to protect themselves against COVID-19.