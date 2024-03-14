BeLit Computer Lab Launched for Gordon Sec

Digicel Foundation’s Education flagship program ‘BeLit’ is aimed at utilizing digital platforms to enhance and make education accessible to all. Gordons Secondary School was one of the six schools in NCD selected in 2023 to be part of the first rollout of the BeLit Computer Lab project.

The school received 40 refurbished desktop computers, a smart TV, 40 chairs, and a stand-by-generator to assist during a power outage which was worth over K171,500.

Gordon Secondary School Deputy Principal Academic Johnymar Cudal thanked Digicel PNG Group and the Foundation for the donation of the computer lab.

‘’We promise that we will use these computers in teaching and learning. Our students will now be able to succeed in their future, as they will be able to reach their goals with the help of these computers. We are going to look after these computers so that the next generation can be able to use them as well.’’

When addressing the students at Gordons Secondary School, Digicel PNG Acting CEO Ketan Mehta encouraged them to make use of the computer lab and the resources available. He also shared the Digicel Foundation’s aim in investing in education.

‘’Our Foundation is continuously investing in its three key pillars; Health, Education, and Leadership. We invest in education because it will have the biggest impact on producing the next generation of leaders in this country. We strongly believe that in today’s digital age, digital literacy is very important.’’

In NCD, Digicel PNG Foundation has invested over K4.969 million kina and over K169 million across the country.