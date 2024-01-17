BbP's Lae enroll over 300 children

The atmosphere was one of excitement as it was announced that both the Early Childhood Education and After-School programs are now free to attend, thanks to a supportive partnership.

The Lae Showgrounds Library Learning Centre has reached its capacity for the morning Early Childhood Education program, showcasing the overwhelming demand for educational initiatives in the region.

However, the enrollment process is still open for students interested in joining the After School program, a testament to the dedicated efforts of the centre’s team.

Looking ahead, regional Library Learning Centres will be opening their doors to parents throughout the week, while the Port Moresby libraries are set to commence enrollments next week, adapting to the State of Emergency situation.

All Library Learning Centres are gearing up for the school year, scheduled to begin on Monday, January 29.