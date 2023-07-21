BbP Volunteer wins raise for charity

The adrenaline-packed 400-meter pram race was expertly organized by dynamic duo, Will and Woody, in collaboration with KIIS 101.1.

The exhilarating race featured a heart-pounding competition among the participants, with Steve exhibiting extraordinary determination and skill, ultimately claiming the coveted title. The nail-biting event saw all the baby dolls making it through the challenging course unscathed, adding a touch of humor and delight to the charitable occasion.

Steve's dedication to the cause of Buk bilong Pikinini is commendable. He regularly volunteers his time and expertise to assist with organizing book collections and shipment from the Melbourne region.

BbP's mission to support children across Papua New Guinea by establishing children's libraries and donating books to schools resonates deeply with Steve, inspiring him to go the extra mile.

Buk bilong Pikinini, in response to Steve's astounding victory, expressed pride and gratitude. The organization recognizes that Steve's triumph in the pram race will undoubtedly amplify their efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of children in Papua New Guinea.

The generous support from Will and Woody, along with the sponsorship from Demazin AU, has played a significant role in making the pram race and its charitable outcome possible.

Steve’s win at the celebrity pram race not only brought home the well-deserved prize for Buk bilong Pikinini, but also highlighted the power of volunteerism and the impact it can have on charitable endeavors.