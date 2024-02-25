BbP Celebrates International Digital Learning Day

As children immerse themselves in online content from an early age, the emphasis on safe and age-appropriate digital engagement is paramount.

The day commenced with students delving into fundamental computer and tablet functionalities while familiarizing themselves with the BbP App, featuring flipbooks, audiobooks, and interactive activities. From pre-coding colouring exercises to understanding Wi-Fi and making calls, the curriculum emphasised responsible technology usage.

Gratitude was extended to ExxonMobil PNG for their sponsorship of BbP's digital learning initiative, encompassing content creation and teacher training. Children explored the BbP app, tailored to enhance their curriculum with word recognition, phonics, and spelling exercises through weekly half-hour sessions on tablets.

Designed to mirror cultural contexts, the app showcases characters resembling the students, fostering engagement and identification.

With safety at the forefront, all app and tablet content undergoes meticulous vetting by BbP to ensure a secure learning environment. Ongoing teacher training underscores the organization's commitment to fostering digital literacy.

Complementing the Early Childhood Digital Learning program, BbP launched the website www.bbpdigitallearning.org. This resource hub aims to equip educators with digital proficiency, offering guides and links to renowned online learning platforms.

BbP's Digital Learning initiative signifies a progressive step towards integrating technology into early childhood education, prioritizing safety, inclusivity, and skill development in the digital age.