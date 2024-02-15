Auwi prefer MAF to end isolation

Due to the consequences faced, locals worked hard to open an airstrip for the first time in years.

Recently, the people of Auwi celebrated when the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) plane made its first landing on the rebuilt airstrip.

According to Mathias Glass, a long-serving MAF PNG pilot, his last landing at Auwi airstrip via an MAF Twin Otter was on September 11, 2007.

“I remember the landing in Auwi being challenging because of the location at the bottom of the valley near the ridgeline. The location was prone to turbulence in the circuit. In addition to the location, the airstrip was short and flat.” Mathias said.

Even though Auwi/Pori has a road link to its nearest provincial township Tari, people are afraid to use it due to the numerous and ongoing life-threatening situations due to tribal warfare, criminal activity, and bad road conditions.

A healthcare officer, Lucas Andu, expressed gratitude for what the people of Auwi had gone through over the years without an airstrip.

“Although we have road access, many refuse to travel on it because of the issues faced along the highway link. It is also difficult to bring in medicinal supplies by road because they are frequently hijacked by robbers, and too many commuters are robbed most of the time, leaving Auwi to be isolated and deprived.

“However, seeing a MAF plane landing on our upgraded airstrip after many years, ignites joy in our hearts as we know that Auwi people will immensely benefit from MAF service without being afraid for our safety,” Lucas said.