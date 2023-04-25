Airways onboard for MOH

The Men of Honour Campaign is a peace building initiative by Digicel PNG Foundation that focuses on positive behavior with the aim to break the cycle of violence in PNG.

Airways Hotel & Residences Group General Manager, Robert O’Brien, stated that the sponsorship is worth K35, 000 and they are proud to partner with Digicel PNG Foundation.

O’Brien stated that Airways will provide accommodation with meals to the 12 Men of Honour ambassadors selected from across the four regions for three nights.

‘‘There is value in investing as a supporting partner to this program. We would also be interested in providing ongoing support, including adopting the program concept and messaging by localizing it within the Airways Group,’’ he stated.

The partnership compliments what Airways has been doing in the workplace in promoting gender equality and addressing violence.

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO Serena Sasingian was pleased to welcome Airways Hotel & Residences for taking up the responsibility to accommodate the Men of Honour ambassadors during their stay in Port Moresby.

“We are delighted to have Airways come on board as a sponsor to support the Men of Honour Campaign. We are grateful for the partnership we have with companies in the private sector, that not only want to sponsor the men of honor but champion the message within their company. We thank Airways Hotel & Residences for their contribution and look forward to working together.’’ Said Sasingian.

The Men of Honour Awards will be hosted in Port Moresby on 3 May 2023.