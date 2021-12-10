‘Share A Gift’ Program Launched

FOPG officially launched their 21 days of ‘Gift a Friend’ program at Waterfront Foodworld. The program will run from 29 of November to 20th December 2021.

The FOPG Executive Management team, representative from Port Moresby General Hospital Management and partners including Waterfront and Miss Alibi from Alibi Bar and Grill rallied together to support this special cause.

Founding Director and Deputy Chairlady of POPG, Kathy Johnston said the Christmas festive season is a time of sharing and giving.

“FOPG is all about creating partnerships with the community to support the hospital. This is a perfect opportunity to share the love of Christmas by giving a gift.

“From the team of Friends of POMGEN, we would like to thank Waterfront Foodworld and all who have given to us so far. From our hospital team to our generous community, we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” she said.

Deputy Director Nursing (Clinical), Sr Merlyn Nicholas represented the staff of PMGH and expressed her appreciation to FOPG for facilitating this program and extended her thank you to all who have given gifts to this campaign at Waterfront Foodworld.

“2021 has been a difficult year. We really appreciate the community support and Friends of Pom Gen for the donations that have kept us resourced and operational. The gifts given this Christmas will go a long way, especially for our patients. The little something special means a lot. It means they are thought of and valued. It lifts everyone’s spirits.”

A contestant of Miss Pacific Island Pageant, Miss Alibi was on hand to show her support.

“While we are out celebrating Xmas, let us ensure we share with our brothers and sisters who cannot be at home with their loved ones this Christmas,” she said.