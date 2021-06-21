The children visited the office of Pacific Palms Property with architect Vanessa Kagena, and also went on an exciting site tour to see the beautiful Harbour-side East and West completed projects.

Field trips and real-life experiences are what motivate children to think about their education and future career.

Five-year-old Christabella Raraga got chosen to feature in a reader entitled “When I grow up – I want to be an Architect” and has seen which tools and skills are required to become an architect.

The site tour ended at the Pirate ship playground built by Kagena and the PPP team.

The children were also proud to be able to show their own drawings of houses to their architect role model for feedback.

BbP seeks to show the children enrolled in its early childhood education program, where their education might take them. In order to encourage and motivate the children to aspire to jobs needed in the country, BbP has published a series of books entitled “When I Grow up – I want to be a Teacher, - Pilot, - Store Manager, -Paramedic, - ICT Officer and – Farmer”.

These new books will be launched during Book Week in August.

Filming by Robert Weber and photography by Roan Paul of children in professional roles is currently underway for additional readers and include a heavy equipment operator (Hastings Deering), pastry chef (Airways Hotel), architect (Steamships/Pacific Palms Property), a banker (BSP), an engineer (ExxonMobil) as well as a pharmacist and nurse (City Pharmacy Limited).

Steamships is a Foundation Platinum sponsor of BbP and has built Library Learning Centres in Lae, Goroka and Port Moresby. Pacific Palms Property is a Steamships company and also assists BbP with warehousing.

Pacific Palms Property general manager, Gordon McMaster, said: “BbP’s reader series gives Papua New Guinean children real-life role models that they can relate to. Representation is important, and this series provides powerful imagery to encourage a love for reading and life-long learning.

“Literacy and access to quality education are vital in improving every aspect of a person and in turn communities.

“PPP is proud have one such role model amongst our ranks. Ms Vanessa Kagena's passion and commitment to her craft are evident in her excellent work.

“As our graduate architect, she has led the design process for the Harbourside shade, deck and pirate ship which has helped transform the precinct. She assisted with the new Beachside Food and Beverage outlets and most importantly, she has led design process for the exterior @345, formerly Burns House on Champion Parade.”

(Photography: Roan Paul)