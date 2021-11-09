Vitis, Eliseo Runs X-Mas Promo

Director for Vitis Industries Limited, Vikki Mossine today presented vouchers to Ellisio as a thank you gift. The vouchers amounting to K100,000 will go towards Ellisio's Christmas promotional purposes.

Mossine thanked Ellisio for their continuous support and hopes that they will continue to go from strength to strength all year around.

The promotion will run from November to January 2022 and will see customers who purchase K1000 worth of goods receive one of these vouchers.

Eliseo Managing Director for Whole Sale and Retail, Jacky Chou, thanked Vitis Industries for the support and was impressed with the kind gesture.

He said Vitis Industries and Eliseo Ltd have been in partnership over the last 10 years and proud to be partners in business.

Director Chou said the partnership is growing from strength to strength are proud recipients of K100,000 voucher gift to run this promotion.

“I thank the management and staff of Vitis Industries for coming up with such great initiative and its work in progress for Eliseo as it continues to open new branches in Port Moresby and other parts of the country,” said Mr Chou.

Vitis Industries Managing Director, Vicky Mossin, also took the time to commend Eliseo for trusting Vitis Industries ltd forever coming up great business deals with the company. She stressed that the working relations will continue for better mutual benefit.