TWM 10yr Operations

Over the years TWM has accumulated its staff numbers, services and products.

The company employs around ninety two percent of locals.

TWM Group is a locally owned and operated business.

Over the years it has provided industrial services such as logistics, mechanical shut downs and turn arounds as well as commissioning services, and environmental advice services.

The company’s Managing Director Kori Chans says the formation of strategic partnership goals for TWM is investing in gender equality.

Other services that TWM has on site is the Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant designed to treat contaminated water from the industrial and commercial sector such as the oil and gas sector and other industries such as beverage companies.

Currently in construction on the site and a first of its kind in PNG, is the land field. Once completed, the land fill will hold around 11,400 cubic meters of waste which will go through various onsite treatment facilities before being deposited into the land field.

The TWM facility is a 20 hector site that currently holds a Level 2 environmental permit and is in the process of obtaining its Level 3 environmental permit.