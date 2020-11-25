Tokua runway works restrict passenger uplift

“To maximise convenience and connectivity for our customers, we will be placing a Dash 8 Aircraft in Rabaul, operating shuttle services between Rabaul and Hoskins where they can connect onto our ATR aircrafts to their destinations,” states PNG Air.

“Passengers who have made prior bookings are advised to please contact your travel agent to reconfirm and update your flights with a real possibility that you may not reach your destination without added travel segments and travel time.

“Effective 23 November, National Airport Corporation has commenced runway works on Tokua airstrip. The maintenance works are expected to run over the next 6 - 8 weeks. During this time, PNG Air will only operate on Dash 8 aircrafts to and from Tokua.”