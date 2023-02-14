TISA and Oracle partnership

The partnership with the implementation partner, Profinch, is expected to provide the required impetus and support for the TISA’s roadmap and strategic endeavors.

Group CEO of TISA, Michael Koisen, stated that “it is crucial to remember that TISA’s vision statement ‘Not for Profit, Not for Charity, But for Service’ remains the cornerstone of its existence. We thrive by serving our members and that is how we have sustained our operations for the last 50 years”.

He added that TISA’s philosophy of ‘People helping People’ will provide sustainable, value based and customer centric financial services and ensure that that the 50-year-old DNA and culture are preserved when it becomes a fully-fledged commercial bank.

General Manager of Oracle Financial Services in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, Chaitanya (Kris) Rastogi said that, “TISA has long prided itself on offering people-centric financial services and was looking to collaborate with a company that can help them establish themselves as a fully functional commercial bank”.

“Oracle will provide TISA a proven digital banking platform that will become a foundation for delivering innovative, easy-to-use, customer centric services and thereby help TISA lead in the commercial banking segment, across the Pacific region.”

Oracle Banking Suite has more than 600 banks in 140 countries.

She added that its implementation will result in a robust back-office engine complimented with easy-to-use digital channels that will help heighten the TISA customer experience.