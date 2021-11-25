Taviri Leads New Role

Today, Thursday 25th of November, she was appointed PNG Country Head and spokesperson for Kina Bank.

Lesieli is the Executive General Manager for the Kina Bank branch networks and operations across the country and has an outstanding career in tech and the energy sectors and more recently the financial services sectors. She has clocked 12 months with Kina since October 2021.

In her new expanded role, she has been tasked with added responsibilities with her appointment as PNG Country Head and the formal spokesperson for Kina Bank.

Kina Bank CEO, Greg Pawson gave credit where it is due to a woman who has contributed to PNG in her professional capacity.

Taviri was the first woman to lead an organization back in 2012, held the position of chair of the PNG Business Coalition for Women, and has been involved with an initiative of the Port Moresby business community to fund a family sexual violence refuge centre.

CEO Pawson said: “I am happy to announce this new responsibility for Lesieli. It recognizes her ability and reinforces our commitment to promoting female leaders and Papua New Guinean nationals into our key executive positions. We are a bank for Papua New Guinea and its people.”