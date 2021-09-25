SP Launches Sustainable Development Plan

Through its parent company Heineken, SP Brewery launched a 2030 Sustainability plan that aims to support the delivery of the UN SDGs, and out of 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SP Brewery focuses on nine areas in:

Good health and well-being Gender Equality Clean Water and Sanitation Affordable and Clean Energy Decent Work and Economic Growth Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure Sustainable Cities and Communities Responsible Construction and Consumption Partnerships for the goals

When progress is made in terms of advanced technology, population growth, and improved standard of living in a society, all these come at a cost. There will be greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), destruction of biodiversity, and increased scarcity of natural resources including water and the growing inequality between the rich and poor.

With the ambition to create, an inclusive, fair and sustainable world SPB is rolling out key activities in the United Nations SDGs.

Sustainable Development aims to find a coherent and viable equilibrium in the long term, preservation of the environment, people’s well-being and development of society. Combined with the economic pillar, this equilibrium will lead to an equitable and sustainable growth.

Our survival as a business depends on the future sustainability of our people and communities and the past six years has shown the achieved results but there is still much to be done in years to come. The UN has organized a second edition of the flag action “Together for the SDGs” on the 24th to 25 September, the dates that the SDG DAY will commence.

Hoisting these SDG flags communicates the global movement that organizations, municipalities, companies, civil society organizations, schools and governments are part of together. The flags are made from recycled PET bottles.