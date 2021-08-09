SMEs To Contribute through Eda Supa

Nasfund provides an overview of Eda Supa during its monthly appearance on Nasfund FM100 Talkback, on ensuring that current and potential members are aware and informed of the requirements and benefits of saving with Nasfund.

Present was the Fund’s Manager Business Development, Melanie Lavaki, Team Leader New Business, Hamilton Riman and Team Leader Client Relations, Raela Wari.

According to Ms Lavaki, the updates given in the monthly sessions are essential given the rise in numbers of SMEs all across the country.

She said: “With the changes in business dynamics and more people venturing into SME, it is only right that we promote a retirement savings culture and Eda Supa is the best option.

Eda Supa also extends beyond SMEs – it is also suited to people within the informal sectors – for our farmers, artists, landowners, and expatriates.”

She said the Fund aims to continue engaging through mainstream and social media, spreading the word in saving with superannuation when ready for retirement.

