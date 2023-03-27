Skel Skul Moni Promotion ends

There were 220 winners across the country who shared prize money to the total value of K308,000.

“This annual promotion is to reward our loyal SKEL Rice consumers,” said Brand Manager Nancy Inai.

“This year we changed our approach with tiered prize money, 55 fortnightly winners out of four fortnightly draws. Consumers had the chance to win K3,000, K2,000, K1,000 and consolation prizes of K500,” Inai added.

Goodman Fielder understands the challenges consumers are facing annually with paying school fee, project fees and wanted to support and reward our loyal SKEL consumers through this cash incentive. Consumers only had to purchase as small as three, 1kg Skel rice packets or one 5kg up to 20kg to enter the draw.

Winners have until 22 April to redeem their prize money. In addition to this Inai wanted to remind the public that there are many scammers taking advantage of people, claiming to be from GFI.

GFI has a stringent process for redemption of promotion to protect and safeguard its consumers.