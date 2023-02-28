Sir Kostas retires as BSP Board Chairman

Sir Kostas first joined BSP as a Director in April 2009, when the company was known as "Bank of South Pacific Limited," and later became Chairman of the Board in February 2011.

During his tenure as Chairman, BSP achieved significant milestones in PNG, across the Pacific and South East Asia. Under Sir Kostas's leadership, BSP expanded its banking operations through acquisitions in several Pacific countries, established asset finance businesses in Fiji, PNG and Solomon Islands, entered the asset finance market in Cambodia and Laos via joint ventures, established a new life insurance business in PNG, and completed BSP's dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in May 2021.

The Board expressed its sincere appreciation to Sir Kostas for his leadership and commitment over the many years, while Sir Kostas thanked his fellow Directors for their support. He wished them and BSP continued success.

Robert Bradshaw will succeed Sir Kostas as Chairman of the BSP Board. Mr Bradshaw joined the BSP Board as a Non-Executive Director in 2017 and served as Chairman of BSP's Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

He has over 25 years of experience in private legal practice, specializing in resource development, industrial relations, banking and finance, and commercial litigation.