SEZ Experts Visit Middle Ramu District

The JDI team also visited the proposed Rai Coast SEZ, led by Vice Minister for International Trade and Investment and Rai Coast MP, Kessy Sawang. They will visit Finschaffen in Morobe Province and Pomio in the East New Britain Province next week. A visit to the proposed Port Moresby Industrial Park and Western Province is also scheduled to conclude their visits to all proposed SEZ locations.

JDI has been working with the local experts to help Papua New Guinea formulate its SEZ Masterplan.

The draft Masterplan will be presented in April this year when PNG hosts its first SEZ Summit in Port Moresby. The summit is expected to host SEZ experts from around the world to share their story and experiences of how their countries used the SEZ concept as a vehicle for economic growth.

“These experts will be given the opportunity to comment and put their input in the draft Masterplan before it is finalized and presented to the Government for approval and implementation,” said Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru.