Puma Energy Affirms Commitment to PNG

Puma Energy ‘s PNG Chairman and Managing Director Hulala Tokome reiterated this during the 17th PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference in Australia as a Gold Sponsor.

Despite facing short-term challenges, Tokome highlighted Puma Energy's dedication to PNG and called for collaborative efforts between the industry and governments to ensure a positive future for the country. He also outlined a $150 million investment program, which includes initiatives for rural retail development and the deployment of solar energy.

Puma Energy has been actively investing in PNG for nearly a decade, contributing over $650 million to the country since 2014. Its operations have supported airports, terminals, retail sites, convenience stores, and a comprehensive distribution network that employs 500 people nationwide.

Tokome expressed enthusiasm about PNG's future and assured that Puma Energy will continue to provide the highest standards and quality products.

The company is also working with the Bank of PNG (BPNG) to resolve issues related to its banking services with BSP, having addressed concerns outlined by the Government's task force.

"As a responsible investor in PNG, Puma Energy will drive its purpose to Energize Communities and bring long-term sustainable prosperity," said Mr. Tokome.