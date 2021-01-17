Pre-departure requirements by Aust

All passengers travelling to, or transiting through Australia on flights departing on or after 22 January 2021 must provide evidence at check in of a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test. This applies to all passengers 5 years of age and older. If a member of a travelling party tests positive to COVID-19, all members of the party will not be allowed to travel to Australia. This test must be taken within 72 hours prior to scheduled departure, and evidence of a negative result presented at check in. Other types of tests such as rapid GenX test are not acceptable.

These PCR tests can be completed in Port Moresby at PIH and St John for a fee with results provided quickly. It is likely there are other service providers in PNG that are also able to do these PCR tests for passengers. It is critical that the test result includes the passenger name, test result, method and date of test. If the provided test results do not contain this information, the traveller may be prevented from boarding the aircraft. A paper-based record is preferred, however electronic records (such as a document embedded in an email or text message) that contains the required information can be accepted. Passengers should retain the evidence of the negative test result in case it is required for future stages of their travel itinerary.

All passengers travelling to Australia, excluding children under 12 and passengers with special health exemptions, on flights departing on or after 22 January 2021 must wear a mask for the duration of your flight, and in Australian airports. Passengers should also wear masks at the Jackson’s International Airport prior to boarding.

Further information is available at: https://www.smartraveller.gov.au/news-and-updates/update-new-measuresreturn-australia