Pokharel is TCF CEO

Pokharel is a senior global financial services executive with over 30 years of banking experience.

TISA Group CEO, Michael Koisen said Pokharel’s experience and skills are invaluable to TCF and in due course TISA Bank:

“And we are very pleased that he has agreed to take on this appointment.

“Sunil is the ideal leader for TCF/TISA Bank as we seek to transform our operations and culture firmly around leading customer service, experience and products,” Koisen said.

Koisen added that Pokharel brings a compelling range of experience across finance and investment in developing and emerging markets with a track record of delivering important and practical improvements for customers.

Sunil joins TCF from Civil Bank in Kathmandu, Nepal where he was the CEO of Civil Bank. He was associated with Standard Chartered Bank for almost two decades and during that period he also worked with Standard Chartered in Afghanistan.