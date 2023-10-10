PNG to host WIBF

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, who is heading the event planning and preparations, met with Prime Minister James Marape to give an update and says he is confident the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) will execute a spectacular event that would leave a lasting impression on the visitors.

The Government wants to use the WIBF platform to connect and expand business linkages with Indigenous peoples in countries, besides the traditional channels of bilateral and multi-lateral relations through diplomacy.

The forum will be held from 24th to 26th October and participants are being expected from throughout the world.

Marape said WIBF provides the perfect opportunity to present Papua New Guinea’s arts and cultures as the world’s indigenous people assemble in the Nation’s Capital.

“Who better to host the Indigenous forum than Papua New Guinea?

“As you can see, we have the most indigenous cultures and arts than any other country in the world. We want to also use the opportunity to promote tourism in PNG,” remarked Marape.

NCDC is planning for a spectacular opening ceremony at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, Konedobu on the 24th of October 2023 that will include traditional singsing led by local Motu-Koitabuans, and the exhibition of the arts and cultures of Papua New Guinea.

A closing ceremony is also being planned for the 26th of October at APEC House and Ela Beach with similar exhibitions.