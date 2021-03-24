PNG Air travelling requirement

Passengers intending to travel must comply with the following:

Complete Air Passenger Travel Form (APTF) Provide valid passenger contact number and valid emergency contact name and number. Submit with photo ID prior to issuing ticket (for tracking purposes) Provide valid reason for travel in line with Domestic Travel Measures released

Reasons for Travel:

Students returning to their usual place of residence or returning to their educational institution (one way tickets to be issued); Persons returning to their usual residence (one way tickets will be issued); Essential business travel; Seeking medical assistance and medivac; and Emergency transport, including but not limited to repatriation of deceased person.

PNG Air will continue to operate under the strict COVID-19 health requirements per below;

PNG Air will continue to provide hand sanitising at counters and gate checks;

Social distancing at check-in, boarding and disembarkation;

Facemasks will be worn by passengers for the duration of the flight and disembarkation into the designated terminals;

Inflight catering will not be served; therefore, we recommend the passengers have a meal before your flight.

The airline has reminded that the National Declaration of Health (NDOH) Forms will continue to be distributed and must be completed and presented upon arrival into domestic ports of travel.

“Passengers who are unwell are advised to visit a general practitioner or your local aid post,” said PNG Air.

“PNG Air will continue to comply with all government regulations, and may need to make changes to our schedule, possibly with limited notice.

“We ask for your understanding during this period, and urge you to check flight status before travelling to the airport to allow more time when travelling as additional health screening measures are in place.

“PNG Air will do its best efforts to keep our customers updated should changes become available.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in managing the spread of COVID-19 in our beautiful country, Papua New Guinea.”