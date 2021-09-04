Pay Your Bills With CellMoni

Digicel PNG believes in being Better Together, and now paying your bills conveniently via CellMoni has never been easier as you can do all this anytime, anywhere and even in the comfort of your home.

The services apply to all registered Digicel sim cardholders that have subscribed for the CellMoni service through their mobile devices.

When a customer wishes to acquire MiBank services for their financial transactions, they can follow these simple instructions, and you can pay your loan and save with MiBank conveniently using Cellmoni.

Dial *888# Select Option 4. Payments Select Option 5. Savings & Loans Select Option 1: MiBank Enter MiBank Account Number Enter Amount Enter PIN to confirm

Now with CellMoni, Water PNG Customers can pay their bills using these easy to follow steps: