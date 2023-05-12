Papua LNG Info Session

The event provided business houses, both local and international, the opportunity to learn more about the Papua LNG Project, operated by TEP PNG.

Additionally, the event saw the launch of the Supplier Management and WAN PNG Portals respectively. Papua LNG is committed to providing job opportunities for Papua New Guineans whether this be through bringing their competencies to contribute to the Project or providing avenues for this.

The Supplier Management Portal (SMP) is targeted at local SMEs, potential Papua LNG local suppliers and other business organisations. It will be used by Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractors and their subcontractors to identify suppliers to foster business development.

The WAN PNG portal on the other hand is aimed at all Papua New Guineans, from school leavers to young adults; to help them find the relevant skills training, job openings and skills mapping.

The Papua LNG project is committed to the development of the national work force, enabling Papua New Guineans to gain experience in their trade and also to identify upskilling requirements, which the platform allows for.

The WAN PNG portal will also allow for equal opportunities to disadvantaged and minority groups, in addition to supporting local landowners during the clan documenting and location information period.