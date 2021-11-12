OTML Training, GDS Applications Open

School leavers from universities and technical institutions around the country are encouraged to apply.
OTML Managing Director and CEO, Musje Werror, said with the mine life extended to 2032 and potentially beyond, there is an exciting career path with OTML after the training programs are completed.
Mr Werror is a product of the GDS Program, which he attended in 1988 and has worked his way up to become the first national managing director of the mine.
“We are looking for young Papua New Guineans with high potential not only academically but also with the right attitude to contribute towards the success of Ok Tedi and the development of Papua New Guinea,” said Mr Werror.
“We are also looking for female Papua New Guineans to join our operation. Our current percentage of females in the workforce is 11 percent, and we have set a target to increase to 20 percent by the year 2025.”
OTML is offering Apprenticeship Training in the following Trade Categories:
- Automotive Electrical
- Cabinet Making & Joinery
- Carpentry Construction
- Electrical Fitting
- Electronic
- Instrumentation
- Heavy Equipment Fitting
- Maintenance Fitting & Machining
- Metal Fabrication & Welding
- Plumbing & Drainage
- Refrigeration & Air Condition
Under the Graduate Development Scheme OTML offers training in these categories:
- Accounting
- Geology
- Human Resource Management
- Mechanical Engineering
- Environmental Sciences
- Electrical & Communication Engineering
- Geotechnical Engineering
- ICT
- Mineral Processing Engineering
Visit https://oktedi.com/careers/ to apply. Applications for both training programs will close on the 26th November 2021.
Since 1982, OTML has trained 1123 tradespersons and 560 graduates. The company has employed nearly 360 tradespersons and graduates, while many others are working in other resource companies within the country and abroad.