OTML operations uninterrupted amid El Nino fear

Responding to queries from various media outlets, Kedi Ilimbit, managing director and chief executive officer of OTML, reassured stakeholders that the company is vigilantly monitoring the situation.

Ilimbit conveyed, "OTML is well-prepared to address the situation, armed with a comprehensive Dry Weather Management Plan and an El Nino Management Plan, which will be enacted if and when necessary."

He expressed his dedication to ensuring the well-being of the OTML workforce, business partners, community members, and stakeholders. "We are closely tracking weather conditions and keeping a watchful eye on our critical supplies' inventory," Ilimbit emphasized.

He noted that Tabubil, where OTML operates, has received rainfall, alleviating concerns about electricity supply. The company is successfully meeting its electricity requirements through its complementary hydropower supply at the Ok Menga Hydro Power Station, as well as its thermal power station.

Drawing from historical weather patterns, Ilimbit highlighted the resemblance of the current fluctuating dry and wet weather conditions to those observed in the lead-up to significant El Nino events in the past.

He cited the occurrences in 2014 preceding the 2015/16 El Nino event, as well as the patterns in 1996 preceding the 1997/1998 El Nino event.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the duration of these weather fluctuations, Ilimbit affirmed that the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and PNG's National Weather Service would need to officially declare an El Nino event.

Until such an announcement is made, OTML's operations will remain unaffected.

OTML stands resolute in its commitment to ensuring operational continuity while proactively addressing any potential impacts of the El Nino phenomenon.