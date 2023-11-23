NSL concludes 2023 Member engagements

This one-day engagement and awareness session on 17th November brought together over 100 Nambawan Super Employers and Members from both the public and private Sectors in Wewak, including representatives from Maprik District.

The session saw the participation of institutions such as the Department of Education, the

Department of Health, the Royal Papua New Guinea Police Constabulary (RPNGC), Fire Services, Cocoa Board, PNG Power, PNG Institute of Medical Research, National Broadcasting Corporation Wewak, Water PNG and the National Airports Corporation.

The activity reflects the commitment of NSL’s Board and Management to bring information, education, and services to Members' doorsteps, particularly in outside centers.

NSL's senior management provided valuable insights and updates on various operational initiatives during the session, including;

Branch and service enhancements

Customer Experience initiatives

Employer Relations activities

Member Data collection importance

The uptake of value-added services by Members, and

The utilization of Digital Services, such as SMS, Mobile App, and other online platforms.

NSL chief executive officer, Paul Sayer said that the regional engagement sessions are part of the Fund's ongoing commitment to provide more information and awareness about superannuation, the Fund's performance, and activities, making NSL's products and services more accessible to Members across the country.

"By engaging with our Members and Employer groups in the Regions outside of the National Capital District, we hope this will ensure our Members have access to valuable information to help them understand how the Fund is working to protect and grow their superannuation savings."

"These Regional Engagement and Awareness Sessions allow us to connect and discuss initiatives and opportunities that will benefit our Members now and over the long term. They also provide us an opportunity to learn about some of the challenges Members face so that we can better tailor our services to meet their evolving needs,” Sayer added.

As the year comes to a close, NSL continues to prioritize its Members, especially those in rural areas, who play a vital role in delivering essential services to their communities. The Fund is dedicated to ensuring that all Members have access to critical information that will benefit them in retirement.

Nambawan Super Limited extends its gratitude to all the Members, employers and organizations that have attended and supported the delivery of these sessions in 2023, and look forward to hosting more engagements in 2024.