NGET sparks innovative discussions at DWU

Lead Professor Sung-Hyun Mo and his team of professors and students from Handong Global University of South Korea, in partnership with DWU Faculty of Business and Informatics (FBI), had innovative conversations, insights and provided an intriguing learning experience with DWU participants.

The Lead Professor said it was encouraging to see a passionate group of staff and students engage in discussions and presentations throughout the week.

“There is hope for PNG if more young people graduate with an entrepreneurial mindset and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of country,” said Professor Sung-Hyun Mo.

In a competitive world of business startups, the need to stand out is vital, however, in the noise, ‘recognizing and acting on opportunities,’ and ‘remaining adaptable and resilient’ in conditions that are uncertain and complex, are important traits of an entrepreneurial mindset. Participants had the opportunity to pitch business proposals that were unique and potential business start-ups.

“There are many business opportunities in PNG that can be explored, however, we are not taking risks to pursue those opportunities; either, we lack the knowledge or if we are knowledgeable, we are not taking the risk to explore opportunities in those spaces,” said Clifford James, a final year Accounting student.

James said the learning experience allowed him to grasp an in-depth understanding of the importance of encouraging more local entrepreneurs to engage in businesses that can in turn provide a key solution to help the country’s current economic issue and boost economic growth.

Sonia Ronkentuo, a final year Information Systems student, highlighted on the stigma of women starting up their own businesses in PNG. The likes of Director and owner of tech start-up In4net Limited and leading PNG ICT advocate Priscilla Kevin, are among a few women in ICT who stood out for young Sonia.

“It has been an eye opening learning experience and it is empowering to see our emerging women in ICT contribute to nation building. I want to be part of that journey and I am determined to start up my own business in future,” said Sonia.

Dr Martin Daniel, Dean of FBI was impressed with pitch ideas for start-ups that staff and students generated at the end of an intensive weeklong training.

“I hope that these innovative ideas are not just for the sake of presentations but that you will work on those ideas, and make it happen,” encouraged Dr Daniel.

He added that the NGET was the first of its kind for the faculty and DWU. He thanked Professor Sung-Hyun Mo and his team from the Handong Global University of South Korea, UNESCO and the Republic of Korea for this opportunity. He was optimistic about future collaborations going forward.

Staff and students were awarded certificate of completion which was motivational and an added bonus on their curriculum vitae.

NGET was organized by the UNESCO UNITWIN, Handong Institute of International Development and Cooperation and funded by the Ministry of Education, Republic of Korea and Divine Word University.