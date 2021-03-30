NCSL to increase membership

Lahui said the drive is to get as many Papua New Guineans to sign up and enjoy some of the positive features of the society.

He said this during the announcement of the NCSL’s 2020 results.

NCSL CEO, Vari Lahui, said one of the major agendas for the society this year is too increase its membership base by promoting the society’s products.

Despite COVID-19 induced headwinds in 2020, NCSL had a reasonably good year.

NCSL announced a K13.24 million profit and 6% Crediting Rate, amounting to K12.3 million paid to members.

Lahui said this is a result of the systems and processes in place which were able to handle large volumes of transactions.

NCSL is extending the invitation to Papua New Guineans to join the society and take advantage of its products.