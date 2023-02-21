NCSL client service for Airways Residences staff

This involves arranging presentations and addressing employee queries on-site. Recently, employees at Airways Residences had the opportunity to access NCSL's client services, including the issuance of Poro Cards, registration of new members, and addressing customer concerns.

Mr. Noel Keyala, Manager of Member Services and Branch Support, emphasized that providing client services is crucial for understanding members' needs and responding proactively to their queries.

He added that this approach is part of NCSL's strategy for building stronger relationships with employers and ensuring that members receive timely assistance without having to leave their workplace unnecessarily.

Margret Dangima, Airways Residences' Human Resources Supervisor, expressed appreciation for NCSL's convenient approach. Many employees have shift hours, making it difficult to visit NCSL's branches during their opening hours.

This partnership allows them to communicate directly with NCSL, saving them time and effort.

Overall, NCSL's commitment to improving client services and building stronger partnerships with employers demonstrates their dedication to meeting the evolving needs of their members.