Nasuapum gets solar combination drier

Cocoa Board PNG and the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture handed over the asset during the signing of the Cocoa Partnership Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

Chairlady of Nasuapum Cocoa Farmers Cooperative Society, Namotz Apollo, said: “We are thankful to WGJV and Cocoa Board for the new facility, thank you for listening to our cries.”

She challenged the farmers to focus on cocoa and not wait around for the mine, and reiterated, “Look after cocoa and cocoa will look after you”.

Cocoa Board PNG acting CEO, Anthony Vigil, and board chairman, Albert Nukuitu, were delighted to bring the board meeting to Lae and coincide with the ceremony.

Nukuitu said Cocoa Board PNG is focusing on increasing cocoa production.

“Last year cocoa exports brought in K313 million for PNG, and Morobe Province was ranked fourth behind East New Britain, East Sepik and Autonomous Region of Bougainville in terms of production,” Nukuitu said.

WGJV principal community affairs advisor, David Masani, said WGJV is committed to the MoA like it has over the last four years in supporting the cocoa programs.

“Before mining comes, we’d like to ensure people are involved in economic activities and people benefit now. This is what we want to push, and we’re happy to work with Cocoa Board and the cooperatives, especially the women who we want to see take a more leadership role in these activities,” Masani said.

Under the MoA, Cocoa Board PNG will delegate field officers to provide technical support to the five cooperatives, provide transport support for field officers, and support small scale downstream processing through partnerships between cooperatives and the private sector.

The cooperatives are expected to meet production targets set by the Cocoa Board.

The MoA was initiated in 2019 between PNG Cocoa Board and WGJV to strengthen capacity in the cocoa farming space, and initially signed the Babuaf and Lower Watut cocoa cooperatives before the Labuta and Salamaua cocoa cooperatives joined two years later.