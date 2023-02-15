Nambawan Super Wabag branch reopens

The branch has been relocated to the ground floor of Bettel Building to improve member access to superannuation services. Raphael Taiman, Director Corporate Services with the Enga Provincial Administration, joined NSL CEO Paul Sayer and staff of NSL Wabag Branch in opening the office.

Mr. Sayer said, “The opening of our Wabag Branch today is part of Nambawan Super’s strategy to renovate and upgrade our branches nationwide.”



“The Wabag Branch is now conveniently located within walking distance to local schools, government offices, key state institutions and several businesses which employ many of our members in Wabag.”

“The strategic location will also serve members who pass through the town between Mount Hagen and Porgera.”

“With the anticipated resumption of the Porgera Gold Mine, we have invested in revitalising this Wabag Branch noting that Enga Province, is a significant contributor to the economy of Papua New Guinea.”

“We expect that as the mine’s operations continue to grow, so will the number of opportunities for residents here in Wabag and the potential for the town to grow into a key industrial township in the near future,” Mr. Sayer added.

Improved features of the Wabag Branch include three counters; one self-service counter for ease of access; and one comfortable interview/meeting room that provides privacy for members when discussing their superannuation benefits and retirement savings.

Sayer said, “This is the second Nambawan Super Branch that we have relocated and opened this year after opening our Kiunga Branch last month. In December last year, we also opened our newly relocated Daru and Wewak Branches.”

“We are also planning to open thirteen more Branches including relocated, upgraded and new Branches across all four Regions of PNG.”