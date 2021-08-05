Nambawan offers discount savings for members

The Discount Partners include retail and wholesale product and service providers ranging from health, haircare, homeware and hardware, to a whole lot more.

Nambawan Super CEO Paul Sayer said he was pleased that more than 200,000 members could lower their shopping costs at more locations this year, with more new Discount Partners.

Sayer added that 10% discount also offered in the hospitality industry including:

Air Niugini Cargo nationwide,

2 Fast Motors in Port Moresby,

Golden Medallion Hotel in Vanimo,

New Sanctuary Hotel Resort and Spa in Port Moresby,

Holiday Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express in Port Moresby,

Chantique Hair and Beauty in Port Moresby

Other Discount Partners members offering 15% discount include:

Rapopo Plantation Hotel in Kokopo

KTL Hardware in Wabag.

“As a Nambawan Super member, you are entitled to all the discount privileges available at our Discount providers throughout the year, when you present your valid membership ID card before purchasing your items,” Sayer said.