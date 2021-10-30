Mul-Baiyer Presents 2020 Acquittals

Secretary for Implementation and Rural Development, Ahi Vaki praised the district during the presentation of the District’s 2020 acquittal report to the department.

On Thursday 28th of October, the District Authority presented acquittals of its District Support Grants and District Service Improvement Project for the year 2020.

K2 million was rolled over from 2019 and K4 million for 2020.

Secretary Vaki commended Member for Mul-Baiyer, Koi Trape for his outstanding leadership in making sure the funds received from the Government is properly expanded and acquitted.

Mul Baiyer being one of the most remote district with a big landmass, local MP, Koi Trape said the district is developing, commending the various road developments taking place in the district like the road construction from Mul-Baiyer to Wapanamanda in Enga Province.

Secretary Vaki has urged members of Parliament to spend all funds given to each district wisely to improve the lives of the people in the rural areas.