MPG SME workshops are free: Official

The division of the Morobe Provincial Content Plan made this statement following reports of people posing as MPG staff and fraudulently charging locals.

Policy and strategy analyst for the content plan, Noah Ariku, said: “It has come to our notice that certain individuals are claiming to be employed under this program and are charging fees to members of the public for SME workshops, awareness and registration around the province.

“Please be advised that the MPG MSME and Cooperative Societies Program is a free service and furthermore, it doesn’t employ any staff in Lae or any other district.”

Ariku, who is the team leader, says only six other people are involved with the cooperative societies program.

“Our office is at the Immanuel Lutheran School at Hanta,” he stated.

“Do not pay any form of fee to anyone for this free service.”

The MPG MSME & Cooperative Societies Program, approved by the Provincial Executive Council, comes under the Morobe Provincial Content Plan 2020-2030 and the Triple 1 Vision, Kundu Vision 2048, Vision 2050 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The program aims to expand and diversify Morobe’s tax base to increase internal revenue.

(Policy and strategy analyst for the Morobe Provincial Content Plan, Noah Ariku, addressing attendees at a recent MSME workshop)