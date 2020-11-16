More ANG staff recognised

The HA program consists of four pillars that aim to reduce costs, generate more revenue, build a stronger and happier workforce and excel in customer offerings.

Five staff from various departments within the airline were awarded on Friday, 6th November for contributing their best ideas for the months of June, July and August.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Alabaster, congratulated the winners on their achievement and encouraged all staff members to continue contributing ideas to the program.

The HA program, initiated in 2018, is a three-year business transformation program with the aim of bringing Air Niugini from a ‘Good Airline to a Great Airline’.

Alabaster said: “The Smart Ideas campaign helps transform the way we do things by improving our processes, systems, work habits and general output to achieve results over and beyond our usual targets. This initiative also ensures staff inclusiveness and helps them to think positively by contributing ideas.”

The winning ideas centred around creating advertising video for Online Bookings, Check-in and how to pay for tickets using SMS banking, Chatbot technology for passenger travel plans and queries, introduce SMS text alert for paid reservations, and run own customs brokerage clearing own freights among others.

Staff submit their ideas each month to a committee who then selects and awards those who submit the best ideas. The winners received CPL gift vouchers of various amounts, amenity packs, airline merchandise and treats.

(Two winners of the Smart Ideas campaign receiving their awards during the presentation. From left; Lorimor Kebaya winner for June, Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer Bruce Alabaster and Ian Kaumas, winner for July)