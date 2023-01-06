Milne Bay School to pilot rice project

The project will finally get off the ground through initiators, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, who have handed over the rice project back to the province.

“Now that the festive period is over, we are back in full swing doing site inspections for all of the other Department’s projects in the province, starting off with the rice project at Divinai Primary School,” said DAL officer and Project Coordinator, Skipa Christopher.

Christopher stated that teachers and students of the Primary school did most of the work to cultivate the ground of the 20x20 rice field.

The project will now be taking a toll in Misima and Wesley High School. Teachers and students will be trained on how to cultivate and grow their own rice.