MAF increases airfares

MAF’s last price increase was in 2014. MAF chose not to increase prices for several years to assist the remote communities, delaying it even further in response to the economic impact of the pandemic.

However, with the overall increase in the cost of consumer goods due to inflation, and a substantial increase in fuel prices, as well as changes to foreign exchange rates, the increase to the price of airfares is now needed and is an inevitable step.

MAF currently has 10 aircraft serving 200 airstrips, and will continue to subsidize airfares for church and mission work and hope to be able to increase subsidies in areas where there is a high impact.

Meantime, MAF was recognized as PNG’s longest-serving air operator during Papua New Guinea’s 8th annual Civil Aviation Safety and Security Conference late last year. MAF has served PNG for 72 years.

“It was nice to have MAF formally recognized and for CASA and the government to acknowledge the impact that the mission organizations have had in PNG. It shows a level of trust and respect for what has been achieved”, said PNG Country Director, Brad Venter.