Lucky winners drive off in Trukai promo

Gideon Iso, who became Trukai’s Southern Region winner, joined Ronnie Tundu Lambeo (Highlands region winner), Jenny Anapato (Momase region winner) and Henry Baulana (New Guinea Islands region winner) in thanking the company for giving Papua New Guineans the chance to win such a prize like the Hilux Adventure.

Originally, from Goroka, Iso has lived in Port Moresby for many years working as a landscaper with the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) in the Parks and Gardens division beautifying the city.

“The vehicle is something that I’ve been praying for as it will help me and my younger brother back home to sell our coffee beans.

“Trukai never fails! The company always gives back to its people and I am blessed to be one of those lucky ones,” said Iso.

Trukai conducted its final draw at the J&Z Nine-Mile plaza in Port Moresby on Friday the 10th of February, wrapping up one of the company’s largest national promotions with a total of 23,000 entries nationwide.

Trukai Industries Limited’s Regional Sales Manager for the Southern region, Jaytee Kevo, said the promotion was a reward to the people.

“This is one of our major promotions and it is a way of giving our loyal consumers a chance to win an exciting new vehicle, just for purchasing their favourite rice,” said Kevo.

The promotion commenced in December last year and concluded in late January this year with respective regional draws held in each regional centres over a two-week period.

NGI’s draw was held in Kokopo on 31st January, Momase in Lae on 3rd February, Highlands in Mt. Hagen on 7th February and Southern in Port Moresby on 10th February.

Trukai Industries Limited’s Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom, congratulated the regional winners and further said those that missed out should keep an eye for Trukai’s next big promotions.