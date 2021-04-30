LNG finance repayment up in 2024

However, he raised concerns that not all these funds are going straight to Treasury but to Government corporations.

“The dividend goes to the Kumul structure which is the Kumul Consolidated Holdings Ltd. Hundreds of millions of kina goes through Kumul and filtered out according to their board of directors.

“I have been arguing that these sort of revenues must go straight to Treasury and must not be filtered through Government corporations where they pay all their expenses and give the Government a little dividend,” Mr Abel said.

He added that if only the Government could have got the Papua LNG construction phase going and the Wafi Golpu construction, PNG could be in a great position by 2028.