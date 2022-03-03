Landslide Affected Villagers Helped

Villagers of Ward 4, Nami area, received a tonne of rice as well as storage buckets to help them after their homes and food gardens were destroyed last month.

Trukai Industries marketing manager, Maryanne Tom, said the company was happy to assist communities in their time of need.

“Trukai continues to be a shining example of a leading corporate citizen in PNG, doing our part in the communities under our TruCare initiative.

“We continue to respond to our communities in their time of need, especially during natural disasters, and have been doing so for years.

“We hope that this donation of rice and storage buckets will help the villagers who have lost everything, as they slowly rebuild their lives. The storage bucket is multipurpose and can be used to store rice, store water and other foods too.”

Ward 4 councilor, William Beebe, thanked Trukai Industries, saying: “We did not expect this help but we appreciate it.

“This rice and buckets will go a long way to help the impacted families, most of whom are left without homes and food gardens.”

Beebe explained that the 300 families impacted by the February 19th disaster have been sheltered by nearby families of the mine village and are now slowly trying to rebuild their lives.

(William Beebe and Trukai trade executive, Atau Jorry, during the donation handover)