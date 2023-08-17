Lae booked out

With less than two weeks to go before the start (August 28th) of the inaugural event, more than 700 business delegates are expected to gather in Lae.

The demand in the host city has increased significantly, with many leading hotels and accommodations, transport and service providers already booked out for the duration of this event. This is a massive positive for PNG's second city, which is usually overlooked for national business events.

In providing an update on preparations for CANCONEX, President of PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Anthony Smaré, spoke of opportunities for businesses in Lae city, with this influx of people who will be attending this event.

“Since the announcement of CANCONEX, the Chamber has been assisting our member delegates – both project operators and landowners – to source flights, accommodation and transport requirements for their duration of stay in Lae.

“Although we expected significant demand in a national content conference, even we were taken by surprise by how well the business community has responded and how quickly the main Lae hotels were booked out!

“Given the immense demand for the dates around our event, this has led to a shortage of accommodation options, with many leading accommodation providers reporting that they may be unable to provide for the increase in numbers in Lae. Similarly for vehicles, as well as air travel options into Lae for the conference and expo dates.”

The Chamber is therefore seeking to provide alternative options for delegates, and is in discussions with a few service providers to ensure that these additional options are provided to those who will be attending the event.

This includes a discount with PNG Air for flights into Lae, discounted accommodation rates for selected accommodation providers, as well as organising shuttle services for delegates to the official conference venue on the days of the event.

“We thank the Lae business community, who have provided the support in ensuring that delegates to CANCONEX are being given priority for services during CANCONEX.

We look forward to welcoming all our delegates to Lae, for CANCONEX 2023.”

The CANCONEX will be held on August 28th-30th at the PNG University of Technology.