Kumul Foundation Organizing PNG for EWC

The judging panelists, sponsors, media partners and investors will also go into the global network and benefit from the opportunities to access training and investment opportunities globally.

Companies and investors that are interested to become partners with EWC Papua New Guinea are advised to email nedi@kumul.org for more information.

In a statement, EWC said all applicants will receive access to EWC Accelerates, a virtual training program that helps entrepreneurs hone their skills and increase their chances of winning their national competitions and advancing to the Global Finals.

PNG applicants will apply through the global website www.entrepreneurshipworldcup.com.

Applicants will be on-boarded and segmented into categories according to their stages; idea, early and growth, and will be invited to participate in Accelerate 1 to learn from a series of virtual training opportunities and sharpen their skills at pitching.

The National Finals competition for PNG will be held in September in Port Moresby. National winners will then move onto a boot camp and are considered EWC Group Stage contestants.

In October, all global finalists will be invited to participate in an intensive, virtual start-up boot camp and the top EWC100 will advance to pitch live at the EWC Global Finals held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November 2022. The Entrepreneurship World Cup is hosted globally by the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

There will be several information seminars held over the course of the next month for those who wish to find out more in person about EWC.

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is produced by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), backed by a broad collection of entrepreneurial support organisations and strategic partners.

As a supporter of GEN and national host of the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), the not-for-profit Kumul Foundation is creating a pathway for local entrepreneurs to access to a global platform with world class opportunities to take their entrepreneurial journey to new heights.