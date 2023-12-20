Kina Bank launched E-Lands Kiosk

The project, led by NiuPay in partnership with the Department of Lands and Physical Planning, integrates Kina Bank’s payment processing solutions to facilitate efficient service delivery.

The kiosk was launched on December 07th in Port Moresby by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands and Physical Planning John Rosso, in the presence of Kina Bank PNG CEO Roppe Uyassi and NiuPay Founder James Inglis.

The E-Lands Kiosk, featuring a 32-inch digital interface, was designed and built in Papua New Guinea. In this collaboration, Kina Bank provided the integrated payment processing infrastructure, including IPG and EFTPOS systems, for a seamless and smooth transaction experience for users.

Rosso while congratulating the three organisations said the kiosks would help reduce queues for people accessing land services and paying fees as well as improve revenue collection.

“It is an inclusive system, meaning anyone can access it, from individuals to corporate clients anytime, anywhere. This will also ensure all transactions are done transparently and, most importantly, there will be an electronic record of every transaction,” the minister said.