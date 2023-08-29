Kilanda dedicates award to staff

A modest yet impactful ceremony was hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Art, and Culture to officially present to Kilanda by the Minister of Tourism, Art, and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard.

The event was graced by the presence of the National Cultural Commission Board and Management staff, as well as members from NCC, IPNGS, the National Planning and Monitoring, and the Department of Personnel Management.

Minister Leonard celebrated this achievement as a milestone not only for the Ministry and NCC but for the entire Tourism, Art, and Culture sector. He praised Kilanda's exceptional leadership style and credited his influence for the progress made under his guidance.

Minister Leonard stated, "This recognition gives prominence to the sector, and it is overwhelming to present this award to Steven Kilanda for the second time as the top performing State agency head. This speaks volumes of the kind of person he is and the leadership style he possesses to run this organization."

The Minister went on to express his confidence in Kilanda's abilities, suggesting that his exemplary leadership makes him well-suited to manage and lead other significant government agencies. He remarked, "He deserves these accolades as the top performing agency head, and it is fitting that individuals with such strong leadership qualities are entrusted to manage other major government departments."

Kilanda humbly attributed the success to the collective efforts of his team. He extended his gratitude to the executive managers, Corporate, Policy, and Cultural Festivals and Development Services, as well as the managers and staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

Kilanda emphasized the importance of teamwork and individual commitment in achieving organizational success.

"Wherever you are in your position, do what is right for you and the organization you are serving, and positive changes and progress will follow in various agencies and departments," he asserted.

NCC's deputy board chairman, Prof. Leo Marai, joined in the chorus of appreciation for Kilanda's achievement, and commended Kilanda's outcome-based approach to executive leadership, highlighting his significance as a driving force behind the progress of NCC and its sister agencies across the country.

"He is one of the outcome-based executive directors I have had the privilege to work with since the establishment of the new Board in 2020," Prof. Marai praised.