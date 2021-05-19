Kassman congratulated

He recently replaced Gerea Aopi, who has been at the helm of the position with distinction.

Richard Kassman is the director corporate affairs, Total E&P PNG Limited; an active member of the PNGEITI Multi Stakeholder Group (MSG) and he was vice president of the Chamber during the time of his appointment.

Kassman represents Total PNG Ltd in the PNGEITI MSG which oversees the implementation of the Global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Papua New Guinea.

“As we all know, Mr. Kassman is a dedicated professional with active engagement in both the Government and private sector in Papua New Guinea with deep commitment with in those various roles he plays,” said PNGEITI Head of National Secretariat, Lucas Alkan.

“His insights and contributions to the advancement of EITI reporting in this country has resonated with great value and the PNGEITI MSG is privileged to have him on board.

“At this juncture, we acknowledge his invaluable commitment and contribution over the years since PNG commenced implementing the EITI seven years ago. Now as elected president of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, we look forward to a heighted working relation with regards to the role that the industry plays as the key stakeholder in implementing and maintaining PNG’s position as an EITI affiliated member country.”

Alkan said Kassman’s experience would greatly enhance the work of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum in representing EITI in PNG and would give prominence to the cause by building on the momentum of the program that has produced several financial year reports from the extractive sector.