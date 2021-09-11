Jiwaka citrus supply thrives

The partners established a buying point in Minj where citrus fruits such as lemons, lime, oranges and tangerines from Jiwaka citrus farmers are sold and bought. From the buying point, the citrus fruits enter a cold chain and are delivered to the urban markets in Lae and Port Moresby.

This creates market access to Jiwaka farmers and also provides the urban consumers with quality citrus at affordable prices, which are otherwise imported from overseas and sold at high prices.

“The model established is simple in concept but challenging in its practicalities. Setting up a cold chain, negotiating the highlands highway and working out logistics that include sea and land transport are not without challenges,” said IAI’s Chairman, Ilan Weiss.

“We will shortly assist the farmers with further inputs and extension intended to expand the varieties of citrus and ensure consistent quality,” he added.

Jiwaka farmers are the primary beneficiaries of this venture which provides them with reliable and consistent market access to PNG’s main urban markets.

Through the support of Governor William Tongamp and the Provincial administration the venture engages with individual farmers and creates a sustainable value chain that benefits all, from farmers to consumers.

The venture has completed successful pilot trial runs to the urban markets, which have received overwhelming positive feedbacks from both retailers and consumers.

Regular large shipments are on course, the first of which is expected to hit the shelves of the Nation’s Capital during independence week, befitting PNG’s 46th Independence Day.